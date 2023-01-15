Punjab caretaker set-up: Fawad invites PML-N for consultation

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for consultation on Punjab caretaker set-up after the provincial assembly stood dissolved, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the former federal minister said that he wants Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to consult with his party on caretaker set-up in Punjab.

Fawad Chaudhry noted that his party will propose two names for the caretaker chief minister (CM). “If the opposition does no agree on the proposed names, the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee and the election commission,” he added.

He further said that they would try to come up with a better name through consensus.

Meanwhile, Fawad also said that party Chairman Imran Khan would not meet any defiant member, asking the latter to respond to the show cause notice to the party secretariat.

A day earlier, the Punjab Assembly was dissolved as Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Punjab wrote: “I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.”

“I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward,” Baligh ur Rehman wrote.

The development came after Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi obtained vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly during a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session in which PTI leader and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution expressing confidence in the Chief Minister.

As per details, 186 members of ruling coalition reposed confidence in leadership of Chief Minister while opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) boycotted the session.

