Punjab restricts ministers’, officers’ petrol allowances by 50%

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a series of extraordinary measures to mitigate economic pressures arising from the ongoing fuel crisis and global uncertainties. The steps aim to ensure essential services continue while preventing undue hardship on citizens.

Fuel and official transport restrictions

In a move to conserve fuel, the Punjab government has suspended official petrol and diesel allowances for ministers and senior government officials by 50 percent. Only one vehicle will accompany ministers and senior officers for unavoidable security purposes. Protocol vehicles for non-essential trips have been restricted.

The Chief Minister emphasized that office operations will continue, and only additional support staff will have restricted movement. Public-facing services under the “e-Business” and “Maryam Ki Dastak” initiatives will remain fully operational.

Work-from-home and education directives

Punjab has implemented work-from-home arrangements in government offices, with only essential staff required to report. Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, will remain closed until March 31, though exams will proceed as scheduled. Institutions may conduct online classes to maintain continuity.

Public guidance and safety measures

The government of Punjab has banned all outdoor public events, including cultural festivals such as the Horse and Cattle Show. Citizens have been urged to avoid late-night shopping, refrain from unnecessary purchases, and not hoard essential items.

To ensure market stability, district-level fuel monitoring committees have been established, and the Pakistan Institute of Technology and Business (PITB) has been tasked with developing a Track and Trace system for petroleum products. Strict monitoring of transport fares and essential goods supply has also been ordered, with legal action against overcharging.

Appeals to private sector and citizens

CM Punjab advised the private sector to adopt work-from-home policies and suspend non-essential events. She stressed that only essential staff should be called to offices and that authorities will take strict action against those exploiting the crisis.

Maryam Nawaz praised the decisive steps of the Prime Minister and military leadership, emphasizing that resilient nations face challenges with unity, patience, and wisdom, and vowed that those taking advantage of public hardship would face firm action.