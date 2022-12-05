Punjab chief secretary seeks four-month leave

LAHORE: In what has now appeared as an unprecedented practice in civil bureaucracy, Punjab chief secretary, Kamran Ali Afzal has once again requested an extension in his leave for 130 days.

As per details, Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has again refused to discharge his duties in the province and sought 130 days’ leave to visit Australia.

It may be noted that Kamran Ali Afzal’s leave is ending tomorrow.

In the month of August, Punjab chief secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal wrote a letter to the federal government, requesting that his services be withdrawn with immediate effect.

However, he was asked by to continue his duties as the chief secretary in Punjab by the federal government after which he applied for leaves which was accepted by the Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi.

Afzal’s appointment was approved in September 2021 when PTI’s Usman Buzdar was in charge. He was the fifth Punjab chief secretary during the three years of the previous PTI-led government.

