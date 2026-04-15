Minimum age of marriage in Punjab raised to 18

LAHORE: The Standing Committee on Local Government of the Punjab Assembly (PA) has taken an important step against child marriage by approving the Punjab Child Marriage Ordinance 2026.

The meeting was chaired by Committee Chairman Pir Ashraf Rasool.

It was informed during the meeting that the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider, had already approved the ordinance.

After approval from the committee, it will be presented in the House, and once passed there, it will formally become law.

According to the text of the ordinance, a complete ban has been imposed on the marriage of children under the age of 18 in Punjab, and it has been made mandatory that both the bride and groom must be at least 18 years old at the time of marriage.

Child marriage has been declared a punishable offence, and action will be taken under criminal law against those involved.

Under the ordinance, a marriage registrar or officiant who registers an underage marriage will face a minimum of one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000.

A person who marries a minor boy or girl will be sentenced to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500,000.

Furthermore, marriage involving a person under 18 years of age will be treated as rape, punishable with seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000,000.

If a child is taken outside Punjab to another province for marriage, the offender will also face seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000,000.

Similarly, any guardian or individual assisting in child marriage will face two years imprisonment and a fine of

Rs 500,000, while marriage registrars and parents may also face legal action in cases of negligence or carelessness.

The meeting was attended by Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sara Ahmed, Chief Whip of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Rana Arshad, Amjad Ali Javaid, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Ahmed Khan Leghari, Arshad Malik and other members and relevant officials.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Mian and other officials were also present, while a large number of female assembly members attended as observers.