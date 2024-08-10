Punjab signs solar panel making agreement with Chinese firm

LAHORE: The Punjab government and a Chinese solar energy company signed an agreement for solar panels local manufacturing, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Punjab Minister of Industry Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and China’s Aiko solar energy company officials signed an agreement here. “The Chinese company under the agreement will install solar panels manufacturing plant in Punjab,” minister said.

Chaudhry Shafay said that India is manufacturing solar panels and earning one billion dollars in exports. “We will collaborate with foreign companies in solar energy sector”, he said.

Provincial minister said that a plan has been under the hammer to shift 7,000 tubewells in Punjab on solar energy.

“The government will provide solar panels to low-income people for free or on the easy instalments,” minister said.

The government will establish the solar panels testing lab in Punjab, he further said.

“We are also planning garment city in Sheikhupura on 600 acres of land,” he added.

The provincial government aims to boost its solar energy sector by establishing local manufacturing facilities, with key investments from Chinese companies.