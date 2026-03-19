Punjab Civil Defence equipped with anti-drone guns

Lahore: The Punjab Home Department has equipped the Civil Defence with advanced anti-drone guns, a spokesperson of the department said on Thursday.

The spokesperson described this as a significant milestone in the field of civil defence and a major step by the Home Department to protect the country’s airspace from hostile drones.

The newly provided EMG-150 anti-drone gun can neutralise enemy drones in mid-air. It has the capability to jam and bring down drones at a range of 2 to 3 km.

Under the initiative, the Punjab Home Department will equip Civil Defence units across the province with anti-drone guns.

The Civil Defence’s Bomb Disposal and Anti-Drone Squad is being trained by the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC).

As a pilot project, the first anti-drone gun has been deployed in the Rawalpindi Division.

The EMG-150 weighs just 6 kg and can accurately target drones at long distances.

It operates on eight frequencies, sufficient to neutralise any drone in the world, and uses a high-gain directional antenna for precise targeting.

The system can interfere with a drone’s control signals, forcing it to land or become inoperable, and can even alter its flight path or bring it down safely.

The gun is capable of jamming GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou signals and features a powerful jamming system delivering up to 200 watts output. It operates effectively in temperatures ranging from -22°C to over 65°C.

The spokesperson added that, in line with the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps are being taken to enhance Civil Defence capabilities.

The NRTC will continue to produce additional anti-drone guns to strengthen security. The advanced system is expected to play a key role in protecting sensitive installations across Punjab.