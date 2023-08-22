Punjab: Class 9 results 2023 announced

LAHORE: All the education boards in Punjab on Tuesday announced results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I 2023, ARY News reported.

Around 295,121 candidates had appeared in the annual examination. A BISE spokesperson said that the results would be uploaded on the board website www.biselahore.com.

The candidates can also check their results by sending their roll number to 80029. The passing percentage was 49.60 pc, said the BISE officials.

The results can be viewed on the respective websites of all BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, students are having trouble accessing their results.