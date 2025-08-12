Punjab CM announces launch of electric buses in These districts at fare of Rs20

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday announced the launch of modern electric buses in several remote districts of Punjab, offering comfortable travel at an affordable fare of just Rs20.

In a message on the social media platform X, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said a fleet of 100 air-conditioned, Wi-Fi-enabled electric buses is being shipped from Yantai, China, and will depart for Pakistan tonight.

“Equipped with a fully automated ticketing system, these eco-friendly buses are designed to provide safe, peaceful, and comfortable travel facilities”, she said.

The service will be rolled out on a priority basis in districts long deprived of reliable public transport, including Mianwali, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Pakpattan, and Dera Ghazi Khan. The buses will also be accessible to persons with special needs.

“The Punjab government is committed to providing modern, affordable, and environmentally friendly transport to every citizen, especially in underserved areas,” Maryam Nawaz Sharif added.

Read More: PM Shehbaz announces 100,000 free laptops for students

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that 100,000 free laptops will be distributed among talented students across the country strictly on merit.

Addressing an event in Islamabad marking International Youth Day, the Prime Minister said the laptops would go to high-achieving students based solely on their academic performance.

“This government believes in transparency and merit, and we will ensure both in the distribution process,” he said.

The distribution will cover all four provinces, the federal capital Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the Prime Minister said Pakistan’s victory on May 10 against a numerically larger and “vainglorious” enemy had instilled new vigour in the nation. He urged the youth to build on this spirit and strive for excellence to bring pride to the country.