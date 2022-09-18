Punjab CM approves provision of gas to villages, industries

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved a project, in collaboration with private sector, for gas supply to villages and industries, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by the Punjab chief minister. The project will be completed in the collaboration with private sector.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Pervaiz Elahi noted that the provision of environmentally-friendly green fuel would end environmental pollution.

Punjab CM further said the provincial government was committed to fulfill the long-standing demands of the villagers and industrial sector.

Earlier in June, the OGDCL notified the discovery of gas reserves found in 4 wells in Rajanpur Punjab. The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited notified the discovery of oil reserves in four different well in Rajanpur city of Panjab.

The notification issued by OGDCL said that the gas reserves discovered amount to 2.081 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSC/D).

Comments