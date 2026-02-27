Punjab CM approves Rs70,000 monthly stipend for interns

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday approved a monthly stipend of Rs70,000 for agriculture interns, aiming to engage youth in the province’s agricultural sector.

CM Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting where she emphasized connecting young professionals with agriculture through initiatives such as the “Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar” program, under which interns will gain hands-on experience managing farms and leading agricultural innovations.

She stated that Punjab’s talented youth would now confidently contribute to driving the province’s agricultural revolution.

Rooftop Hydroponic Projects Introduced

For the first time in Punjab, the CM approved the introduction of rooftop hydroponic farming projects.

On plots as small as 2 marla rooftops, 280–350 plants can be cultivated using specially designed structures and polythene sheets. Ten pilot projects will be launched in Lahore, with coordination planned with housing societies.

Environment-Friendly Agriculture Initiatives

To promote sustainable agriculture, the provincial government approved a solarization scheme for 10,000 diesel tube wells across Punjab.

Under the Punjab Agriculture Mechanization Project, 28,000 super seeders are targeted for distribution by 2028.

Green Tractor Program Phase IV Approved

CM Maryam Nawaz also approved the fourth phase of the CM Green Tractor Program. Under the new phase, subsidies for high-horsepower tractors will be Rs1.5 million, while subsidies for low-horsepower tractors have been increased from Rs500,000 to Rs700,000.

On-Farm Rainwater Harvesting Initiative

Punjab will also introduce ground recharge wells for on-farm rainwater harvesting for the first time. These wells will collect and store rainwater, helping improve water management for agricultural purposes.

These initiatives aim to modernize agriculture in Punjab, make it environmentally sustainable, and provide youth with meaningful opportunities in the sector.