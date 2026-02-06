Basant 2026 ceremonies cancelled following Tarlai mosque attack

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has cancelled all ceremonies related to Basant following the tragic suicide blast at a mosque in Tarlai, which martyred 31 people, ARY News reported.

The Chief Minister also took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the cancellation of a mega show previously scheduled at Liberty Square.

In her message, Maryam Nawaz stated that the nation must unite against the “Khwarij” and their facilitators. She emphasized that no mercy will be shown to terrorists and affirmed that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

The CM further asserted that no compromise will be made regarding the country’s defense, concluding her message with “Long live Pakistan.”

In the wake of the Islamabad tragedy, I am cancelling all my Basant-related activities that were scheduled for tomorrow. The mega Basant show at the Liberty Square also stands cancelled. P.S: It is imperative that the nation remains united against the Khwarji menace and their… — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 6, 2026

At least 31 worshippers were martyred and several others were injured in a suicide attack on a mosque in the Tarlai area located on the outskirts of Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to police sources, the suicide bomber attempted to enter the mosque but was stopped at the main gate.

The attacker then detonated his explosives, causing a powerful blast that resulted in multiple casualties. Police said the attacker was affiliated with Indian proxy Fitna-al-Khawarij (FAK).

Police sources confirmed that 31 innocent worshippers were martyred in the attack, while many others sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad.

An emergency was imposed at the hospitals, where several injured remain in critical condition. Doctors have expressed concern that the death toll may rise.

Following the blast, police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the blast and directed a complete inquiry into the matter. The prime minister has also directed Health Minister Mustafa Kamal to personally supervise the medical treatment of the injured at the hospitals.