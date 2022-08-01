Punjab CM decides to expand Rescue 1122 services

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday decided to expand services of Rescue 1122 services across the province, ARY News reported.

Emergency services of Rescue 1122 will be expended in 86 more Tehsils of Punjab. CM Pervaiz Elahi said the services will be expended to provide relief to the masses of the province.

Punjab CM further said motorbike rescue services will also be expended to the 27 districts of the province during the current fiscal year.

Elahi said the Rescue 1122 was established in his last tenure as Punjab CM to serve the masses.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) is the leading emergency service of South Asia. Rescue 1122 has been established under the Punjab Emergency Service Act 2006 for professional management of emergencies such as road traffic crashes, medical emergencies, building collapse, fire, hazardous material incidents, explosions, flood & water rescue and animal rescue etc.

Rescue 1122 has rescued millions of emergency victims through its Emergency Ambulance, Rescue & Fire services and Community Emergency Response Teams while maintaining its swift response and standards in all districts of Punjab province with an estimated population of over 110 million.

