Numbers game puts opposition in a fix ahead of CM Punjab election

The number of dissident parliamentarians in the Punjab Assembly has complicated matters for the joint opposition as the chief minister election between PML-N’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz and ruling alliance’s candidate Pervaiz Elahi draws near.

The numbers for the coveted election are becoming a hassle for the opposition, led by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).

According to numbers, PML-N has 165 members in the provincial assembly. They enjoy the support of five Pakistan People’s Party lawmakers and five independent parliamentarians respectively, which makes it 177 votes.

The joint opposition needs a total of 186 votes for victory.

Earlier, the speaker was given the option to not allow the dissident parliamentarians to vote in the election.

The coveted seat fell vacant when Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to replace Usman Buzdar from the coveted position.

The development came after the joint opposition had submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Khan in the National Assembly.

The ruling party PTI and the PML-Q have nominated Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the chief minister slot. he is going up against PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz.

The election was to take place on April 3 but was suspended indefinitely because of the vandalisation of Punjab Assembly property.

Hamza Shehbaz approached Lahore High Court for an immediate election. He said the poll was being unnecessarily delayed.

