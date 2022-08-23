Punjab CM forms ministerial committee for disaster management

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday formed a ministerial committee for disaster management and appointed provincial minister for parliamentary affairs Raja Basharat its chairman, ARY News reported.

The committee members included provincial ministers Mohsin Leghari, Ali Afzal Sahi, Syed Hussain Jahanian, Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan, chief secretary and inspector general (IG). SMBR, secretaries and director-general of PDMA were also included in the committee.

The ministerial committee will forward recommendations for disaster management to avoid big losses in different incidents. The committee will also monitor relief and rescue activities in the flood-hit areas.

The provincial government also empowered the committee to review the relief and rescue regulations besides taking steps for enhancing the capability and response of the concerned department.

The committee’s chairman Raja Basharat summoned the first session on August 24.

