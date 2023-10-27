27.9 C
Punjab CM lauds donor organizations’ support in development projects

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, lauded the donor organization’s support in the development projects across Punjab province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The caretaker CM Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, presided over a joint review committee meeting of Foreign Funded Projects, which was held at the Planning and Development Board.

A total of 12 projects, at a cost of $2,456 million with the support of the World Bank, and 8 projects, at a cost of $849 million with the support of the Asian Development Bank, are in developing progress across Punjab.

CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directed the stakeholders to take necessary measures for the timely completion of foreign-funded projects.

He urged the authorities to ensure the achievement of the goals in the domain of transport, environment conservation, and family planning. He also welcomes the cooperation of the World Bank and Asian Development Bank in these fields.

“Institutional reforms by Punjab government are commendable”, says Country Director of the World Bank.

Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth will also be completed with the support of the World Bank. Meanwhile, the World Bank and other organizations are supporting the completion of the National Health Program.

