Punjab CM lauds facilities at NICVD while visiting along with Sindh CM

KARACHI: Visiting Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi along with Caretaker CM of Sindh Justice Maqbool Baqar visited the NICVD on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Naqvi lauded the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and its Chest Mobile Vans adding that best health facilities being provided to patients in Sindh.

Caretaker CM said that his government will introduce similar model of health facilities in Punjab.

Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar while talking to media said he has no differences with the caretaker health minister of Sindh.

“We didn’t approve procurement of robots for hospitals in Sindh, neither issued tenders,” Maqbool Baqar said. “Previous government had issued tenders for robots and we could not cancel the tender constitutionally,” he said. “The health minister cancelled the tender”.

Caretaker CM said that the health minister wanted to divert the funds for robots, for the procurement to some other healthcare requirements.

“Caretaker government could not divert the funds approved by the assembly to some other purpose,” Maqbool Baqar said.

“We are looking for procurement of Chinese robots with low price tag,” Sindh CM said. “Nothing has so far finalized about the price of Chinese robots,” he added.

Previous Sindh government had planned procurement of two robots each for the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) and Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, while one each for the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Karachi, and Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences.