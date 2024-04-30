Punjab CM makes major announcement for farmers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday made a major announcement for farmers amid their protest against what they believe to be an unfair wheat procurement policy, ARY News reported.

During a meeting with provincial cabinet, CM Maryam Nawaz approved the launch of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Kissan Card. The meeting reviewed the proposal to provide direct cash subsidy to small wheat growers.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that all-out resources are available for farmers in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the farmers had taken to the streets against an inordinate delay in the purchase of grain and the decision to reduce the provincial procurement quota from over 4 million tonnes to 2.3m tonnes.

The protesters, led by Kissan Ittehad Pakistan, managed to assemble at the GPO Chowk on The Mall and attempted to march towards the Punjab Assembly, where a heavy contingent of police intercepted them. Police not only blocked the road by placing containers, but also arrested several protesters.

During the meeting today, the provincial cabinet approved financial assistance of one million rupees each household for landslide-affected individuals in rural areas of Murree.

The meeting also accorded approval to restore the provision of free medicines for cancer patients.