Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz extends Basant timings

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced an extension in Basant celebration timings across Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a post on X, the chief minister said that Basant festivities have been extended until 5:00am on Monday, citing the vibrant, disciplined, and safe celebrations witnessed across Lahore and other parts of Punjab as the festival returned after 25 years.

“Looking at the incredible energy, festivity, unity, and joy across Lahore, Punjab, and Pakistan, I am pleased to announce that Basant celebrations are being extended till 5:00 am tomorrow morning,” she wrote.

Maryam Nawaz said the extension was a reward for the people of Lahore for celebrating Basant responsibly and strictly following all safety standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She urged citizens to continue celebrating safely, remain cautious of electric wires, secure rooftops, and adhere to all guidelines to ensure the event remains joyful and incident-free.

The chief minister also announced plans to expand Basant celebrations to other cities across Punjab, following what she termed a successful and safe observance in Lahore.

Expressing satisfaction over the Basant Gala, Maryam Nawaz said it was heartening to see families and children participating in the festivities responsibly.

“Our safari and wildlife parks are alive with colour, culture, and responsible celebrations,” she said, reaffirming the Punjab government’s commitment to providing safe and inclusive public spaces while protecting nature and wildlife.

Praising the residents of Lahore for their cooperation, she remarked, “I am happy that the people of Lahore lived up to our trust. Lahore is happy today, and so am I.”