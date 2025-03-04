Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz orders mass plantation to combat smog

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has ordered mass plantation across province to combat smog and air pollution, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab will witness afforestation on 48,368 acres, with a goal of planting 42.5 million trees under the chief minister’s mission.

The government has allocated Rs1,800 million for the fiscal year 2024-25, aiming to plant 7.361 million trees across 8,496 acres. In spring alone, 5.966 million trees will be planted on 6,637 acres.

The plantation drive will include moringa, pine, neem, keekar, shisham, siris, bakain, simal, arjun, along with fruit-bearing trees.

The “Chief Minister Plant for Pakistan” initiative will require an estimated Rs8,000 million, with 2.73 million trees already planted across 4,000 acres so far.

This large-scale afforestation effort is aimed at reducing smog, improving air quality, and promoting a greener Punjab.

Last year, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz inaugurated a plantation drive by planting a sapling in Sheikhupura to mark International Women’s Day.

As per details, Maryam Nawaz visited Dargai Gul Forest Park in Sheikhupura along with the senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

On the occasion, both the chief minister and senior minister planted saplings to kick off the plantation drive.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz also posed for photographs with the women, female students and scouts during her visit.