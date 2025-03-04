web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz orders mass plantation to combat smog

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has ordered mass plantation across province to combat smog and air pollution, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab will witness afforestation on 48,368 acres, with a goal of planting 42.5 million trees under the chief minister’s mission.

The government has allocated Rs1,800 million for the fiscal year 2024-25, aiming to plant 7.361 million trees across 8,496 acres. In spring alone, 5.966 million trees will be planted on 6,637 acres.

The plantation drive will include moringa, pine, neem, keekar, shisham, siris, bakain, simal, arjun, along with fruit-bearing trees.

The “Chief Minister Plant for Pakistan” initiative will require an estimated Rs8,000 million, with 2.73 million trees already planted across 4,000 acres so far.

This large-scale afforestation effort is aimed at reducing smog, improving air quality, and promoting a greener Punjab.

Read more: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates plantation drive

Last year, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz inaugurated a plantation drive by planting a sapling in Sheikhupura to mark International Women’s Day.

As per details, Maryam Nawaz visited Dargai Gul Forest Park in Sheikhupura along with the senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

On the occasion, both the chief minister and senior minister planted saplings to kick off the plantation drive.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz also posed for photographs with the women, female students and scouts during her visit.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.