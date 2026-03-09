Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz unveils major plan to boost small industries

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has announced a comprehensive initiative aimed at promoting small industries across the province by transforming districts into industrial hubs tailored to local production, skills, and needs.

As part of this initiative, the Punjab Economic Transformation Committee has been formed, comprising 11 members. The committee will be chaired by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, with the Finance Committee Secretary serving as its secretary.

The committee will identify industrial potential at the district level through detailed economic mapping. Based on sector priorities and consultations with private sector stakeholders, it will develop sector-wise action plans.

Focus will also be given to preparing human resources in line with the specific requirements of each industry.

Efforts will be made to link locally produced, value-added products to global value chains, while the committee will also work to establish a sustainable ecosystem for economic growth.

Sector-specific assessments are underway, including dairy production in Sahiwal, IT software in Lahore, and garment hubs. In Faisalabad, technical textiles, furniture, and dairy processing are being evaluated.

Proposed clusters in other districts include surgical and sports goods in Gujranwala, fans in Gujrat, and rice export and appliance manufacturing hubs.