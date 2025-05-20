Punjab CM Maryam okays annual development program for THESE districts

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the annual development program of 12 districts in a special meeting held in Lahore.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of eliminating encroachments and improving cleanliness, calling it a major challenge.

She said commissioners and deputy commissioners have full authority to perform without interference, but stressed the need for more improvements despite overall good performance.

Maryam Nawaz ordered a crackdown on corruption, the uplift of roads and markets, construction of model rickshaw stands, footpaths, and solar street lights.

She directed that grain and vegetable markets be shifted out of cities and called for restoring historic buildings, planting trees, and expanding urban forests.

The meeting approved the key projects including the beautification of Faisalabad’s clock tower, construction of 22 bus stops and restoration of Wali Muhammad Mosque in Multan, and major anti-encroachment drives in Sialkot, Gujranwala, and DG Khan.

Read More: Lahore Development Plan: Maryam Nawaz sets completion deadline

A follow-up meeting for the remaining districts and ongoing beautification and encroachment removal efforts will be held on Tuesday.

Earlier, CM Maryam Nawaz, set a new record by disbursing over Rs. 61 billion in business loans to more than 107,000 individuals in just three months under the Chief Minister’s Easy Business Finance and Card Schemes.

According to official figures, the province witnessed the launch of 57,913 new businesses during this 90-day period. Loans amounting to Rs 23.91 billion were distributed to help kick-start these new ventures.

Women entrepreneurs in Punjab also made significant progress, with 6,753 women receiving Rs. 3.42 billion in loans to start and manage their own businesses.

The southern districts of Punjab, including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur, saw the highest loan uptake.