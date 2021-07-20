Punjab CM orders foolproof security arrangements during Eidul Azha

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities to make foolproof security arrangements during Eidul Azha festival, as well as ordered to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 standard operation procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

CM Usman Buzdar directed authorities to make foolproof security arrangements for gatherings of Eidul Azha prayers across the province. He added that the violation of Covid SOPs in cattle markets will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken by the authorities.

He also directed cleanliness arrangements in the sacrificial cattle markets besides making special traffic plans around the animal markets. The chief minister asked police to constitute special teams for stopping the one-wheeling.

Earlier in the day, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar presided over a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday to review the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs ahead of Eidul Adha.

During the meeting, the NCOC deliberated the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Karachi and Gilgit Baltistan and expressed satisfaction over additional measures the Sindh government has taken to combat the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The number of ventilators and oxygen cylinders has been increased by 30 and 500, respectively, in Gilgit Baltistan. The NCOC was briefed on ramping up the vaccination drive.

It was informed that more than 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were being administered in Pakistan on a daily basis and vaccination centres will remain closed on the first day of Eid ul Adha.

The NCOC was further briefed that people, including students, travelling abroad were being administered Moderna vaccine. It declared the enforcement of the SOPs and other health guidelines on Eid immensely important and directed all provinces to ensure their implementation.