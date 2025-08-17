Punjab CM orders reduction in transport fares after diesel price cut

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to immediately reduce transport fares in line with the recent reduction in diesel prices, calling it the fundamental right of the people.

The federal government on Friday slashed the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs12.84 per litre, bringing it down to Rs272.99. Since most of the transport sector relies on HSD — widely used in heavy vehicles, trains, and agricultural machinery such as tractors, tube-wells, and threshers — the reduction is expected to ease inflationary pressure.

“The reduction in transport fares is the right of citizens, and their exploitation will not be tolerated,” the chief minister said while issuing directives. She further instructed that revised fare lists be prominently displayed at transport terminals for public awareness.

Maryam Nawaz also ordered district administrations and the provincial transport department to ensure strict compliance with the notified fares, warning that action would be taken against transporters who fail to implement the reductions.

In addition to diesel, the federal government also reduced the price of kerosene oil by Rs7.19 per litre to Rs178.27 and light diesel oil by Rs8.20 per litre to Rs162.37. However, the price of petrol remains unchanged at Rs264.61 per litre.