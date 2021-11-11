Punjab CM orders to make dengue surveillance more effective

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered the concerned authorities to make surveillance more efforts to control dengue besides paying special attention to providing the best medical facilities to the citizens, ARY News reported on Thursday.

CM Usman Buzdar directed to ensure the availability of anti-fever medicines besides utilising all resources to control dengue.

He said that the administration must ensure the strict implementation of the anti-dengue measures as no tolerance will be shown over negligence.

The chief minister, in a telephonic conversation with the provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, issued instructions regarding the steps for controlling the mosquito-borne disease.

Dr Yasmin Rashid told CM Buzdar that the health authorities are taking all-out steps for the availability of anti-fever medicines and she was personally monitoring the arrangements for medical treatment of dengue patients.

On November 10, the Punjab health department had confirmed that 501 new cases of dengue fever and six deaths were reported across the province in a day.

The Punjab health secretary said that 380 new cases had surfaced in the provincial capital Lahore, 32 in Rawalpindi, 16 in Gujranwala, 10 in Sargodha, 8 in Kasur, 5 each in Attock and Vihari, 4 each in Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura and three in Gujrat.

The total count of dengue cases in Punjab has increased up to 19,595, whereas, six deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.

In Punjab, 81 persons have lost their lives due to dengue hemorrhagic fever.

