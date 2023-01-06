Punjab CM Pervaiz opposing dissolution of assemblies: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said Friday that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi was opposing the dissolution of the assemblies for a long time, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme Aiteraz Hai, Fawad Chaudhry said that Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi also gave a clear message that PTI chief Imran Khan will take time to dissolve the assembly.

The chief minister had also confirmed to immediately dissolve the Punjab Assembly if he receives such an order from Imran Khan, added Fawad.

Chaudhry said that the PTI chief took the final decision and gave his opinion about the dissolution of the assemblies. “Our MPAs are also willing to dissolve the assemblies. At this time, the number of our lawmakers is 191 in the Punjab Assembly including 10 MPAs from Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q).”

He said that two women lawmakers received offers to ditch the political party and they informed Imran Khan.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the court received the undertaking regarding the Punjab Assembly till January 11 and later PTI will be free to dissolve the assembly.

Earlier in the day, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that the vote of confidence can be taken before January 11 but the immediate dissolution of assemblies is not possible.

While talking to the ARY News programme The Reporters, Asad Umar said that PTI and its allies have decided to first take the vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly and later dissolve the assembly.

He said that the provincial government will have to wait further for the date of the assembly’s dissolution even after the vote of confidence. “Consultations are underway and a decision will be made soon. We have many options which will be used after consultations.”

Umar said that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi gave all powers to PTI chief Imran Khan. He added that all MPAs are also standing side-by-side with Imran Khan.

Umar alleged that horse trading has started again ahead of the vote of confidence and political rivals are trying to trade the consciences of the lawmakers. He said that the people have witnessed their political death after leaving the side of Imran Khan.

The PTI secretary-general said that they have decided to take the vote of confidence and later they will be free to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

