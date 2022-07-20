Punjab CM poll: Ata Tarar rejects PTI’s allegations of ‘horse trading’

LAHORE: Punjab Home Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar has rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) allegations of ‘horse-trading’ ahead of Punjab chief minister (CM) election, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the provincial minister said that the PML-N has not offered any money to Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) ahead of Punjab CM elections.

Ata Tarar said that he rejects all the allegations levelled against him by the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, challenging the former information minister to testify his claims on oath on the Holy Quran.

Read More: PUNJAB CM POLL: IMRAN KHAN BLAMES ASIF ZARDARI FOR ‘HORSE TRADING’

Speaking about the PTI leader’s claims about the Rahim Yar Khan MPA, Ata Tarar said that Chaudhry Masood Ahmed had resigned in April and lambasted the opposition party for not being aware of its own members.

The Punjab Home Minister further said that the PTI has once again started crying, adding that more resignations could possibly come forward.

Read More: ‘PTI LAWMAKERS OFFERED 25-50 CRORES TO CHANGE LOYALTIES’

“Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present in the parliamentary party meeting of PML-Q and PTI. Why only 100 members out of 188 participated in the meeting,” the provincial minister added.

Tarar levied his own allegations of PML-N MPAs being allegedly bribed by Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

“A PML-N lawmaker was approached with a bribe of Rs100m while he was performing Haj,” he alleged, adding that Moonis was “pleading” with the MPAs in Islamabad to switch loyalties while an elderly female PML-N MPA was also approached in Faisalabad.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that Asif Ali Zardari, Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar should be arrested besides carrying out legal actions for the illegal use of money in the elections.

Fawad Chaudhry horse trading has been started ahead of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) elections on July 22. He demanded the immediate arrest of Asif Ali Zardari, Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar besides carrying out legal actions for the illegal use of money in the elections.

Comments