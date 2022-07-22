Punjab CM election: PTI MPA Saira Raza receives ‘threatening messages’

LAHORE: PTI Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Saira Raza claimed to have received ‘threatening messages’ from abroad on her official number, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, PTI MPA Saira Raza has claimed to have received ‘indecent and threatening messages’ on her official number from a number registered in a foreign country.

Saira Raza has conveyed the matter to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and fellow lawmakers and asked the authorities to take relevant action.

It is pertinent to mention here that two PTI MPAs claimed to have received threatening calls forcing to change their loyalties before the election of the Punjab chief minister.

PTI MPA from Punjab Assembly on reserved seat Fozia Batool said she received a ‘threatening call’ ahead of the Punjab CM election, forcing her to change her loyalty.

Meanwhile, Saira Raza, another PTI MPA on a reserved seat has also received ‘threats’ ahead of the crucial polling, PTI sources claimed.

CM Punjab election

A crucial session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) for the election of the provincial chief minister (CM) will be held today (Friday) at 4pm under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a clear majority in the Punjab Assembly, with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi now most likely to replace Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the province.

During the by-elections in Punjab, the PTI grabbed 15 of the total 20 seats while PML-N won four seats and the remaining one seat went to an independent candidate.

Before the by-polls, the PTI and PML-Q had already attained the strength of 173 (163 of PTI and 10 of PML-Q). Now, with 15 additional seats, this strength has reached 188 whereas the figure of the simple majority stands at 186.

Meanwhile, the coalition government has 179 members – PML-N with 164 members, PPP with seven, three independents and one member of the Pakistan Rah-e-Haq party.

Comments