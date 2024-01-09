Punjab CM says driving licence fee to increase from Jan 16

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said driving licence fee to increase in the province from January 16.

On December 5, 2023, the Punjab government raised the driving licence fee from Rs60 to Rs1,000. The rise was later deferred until January 15 by the chief minister.

The increase was approved during the 33rd meeting of the provincial cabinet held here on Tuesday, with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair.

Naqvi in his statement said the licence fee is set to increase from January 16 and advised masses to get their licences before the set dateline to save their money.

Punjab chief minister warned the masses that driving motorbikes or vehicles without a valid licence will land them in hot waters.

In 2023, Punjab accomplished a record of issuing over 10mln driving licences.

The announcement was made by the caretaker Punjab CM, Mohsin Naqvi.

Naqvi in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter said: “Alhamdulillah! Punjab surpasses 1 crore driving licenses in 2023! Appreciation for Punjab Police and PITB for their efforts in achieving this significant milestone in such a short time.”