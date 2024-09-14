Punjab CM seeks comprehensive plan for export of pink salt

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for progress on the export of pink salt, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, reviewed proposals to get revenue from pink salt were reviewed.

Proposals for the use of modern technology for the acquisition of minerals in Punjab were also considered in the meeting.

The chief minister ordered measures to ban the export of raw pink salt. She also directed to ensure the safety of mining workers.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that “we will not let the country’s precious reserves be sold at a low price and for Pakistan, pink salt is like treasure”.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtarzaman, Principal Secretary Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Minerals Babar Aman Babar participated in the meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan and an American firm, Miracle Saltworks Collective Incorporation, signed an agreement in Islamabad for value addition of Himalayan Pink Salt to increase its export.

Addressing the signing ceremony, then caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the agreement not only paves the way for export of our pink rock salt, but also symbolizes a landmark achievement for our nation’s investment climate.

He said two hundred million dollars investment in this initiative is a resounding vote of confidence in our economic policies as well as the investment friendly environment.