Punjab CM slot: Joint opposition decides fielding Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: The joint opposition has decided to field the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz for the position of Punjab chief minister (CM) following the resignation of Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the joint opposition has taken the decision to field Hamza Shehbaz for the Punjab CM slot. The joint opposition will make an announcement for his nomination tonight, sources added.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) held the parliamentary party session at the Model Town which was attended by Shehbaz Sharif and central leaders via telephone.

More than 150 Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of PML-N have reached the Punjab Assembly building. The session was chaired by Hamza Shehbaz to discuss the political situation and the opposition’s strategy.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar accepted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation. Following his resignation, the provincial cabinet has been dissolved.

The governor accepted the resignation of Buzdar after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad today.

The resignation of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar was received by governor Sarwar on March 30. CM Usman Buzdar had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 28.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had nominated Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leader Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab CM position.

