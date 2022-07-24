Punjab CM takes notice of Punjab Bar Council secretary’s murder

LAHORE: Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday took notice of Secretary Punjab Bar Council Ashraf Rahi’s murder and asked for a report from CCPO Lahore.

The Punjab CM has ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family of the deceased Ashraf Rahi.

Read more: ASHRAF RAHI: PUNJAB BAR COUNCIL SECY KILLED IN GUN ATTACK IN LAHORE

Police confirmed that Punjab Bar Council Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Rahi was killed in a firing incident in Lahore. Slain Ashraf was going to his home in his vehicle, police had added.

According to the police, two unidentified assailants gunned down Rahi and fled from the scene.

Comments