Punjab CM to chair cabinet’s special session tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz will chair a special session of the cabinet ahead of the provincial budget on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

The Punjab cabinet will approve the provincial budget 2022-23 after mulling over the budgetary recommendations. The cabinet members will also approve the supplementary budget 2021-22 besides greenlighting revised appraisals for FY2021-22 and the finance bill.

The cabinet session will be attended by the provincial ministers, chief secretary and secretaries of the concerned departments of Punjab.

READ: PUNJAB BUDGET SESSION: PTI, PML-Q FINALISE STRATEGY

Earlier, it was learnt that the provincial minister Awais Leghari will present Punjab’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz has directed Awais Leghari to present the budget for 2022-23 as finance minister. The Punjab finance department has sent the budget speech to Awais Leghari.

The Punjab government will unveil the Punjab Budget tomorrow for the fiscal year 2022-23 with a total outlay of around Rs 3 trillion.

The Punjab government has summoned a meeting of the provincial assembly on June 13 for the presentation of the budget, however, it seems difficult in the presence of the Speaker Parvez Elahi that it would sail through easily from the assembly amid no obvious majority for both sides of the aisle after de-seating of 25 PTI lawmakers by the ECP.

Comments