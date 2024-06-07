Punjab CM unveils ‘historic’ package for development of farmers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday unveiled a historic package ‘Kissan Package’ for development of farmers.

The chief minister, along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif, presided over a meeting in which a comprehensive briefing on the ‘Kissan Package’ was given.

During the meeting, CM Maryam announced the Punjab Kissan Bank, Green Tractor Scheme, manufacturing of harvesters and agricultural tools at a local level along with Oil Seed Promotion Program.

It was principally decided to establish a Punjab Kissan Bank for granting loans to farmers on soft terms. Approval was also granted for “CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme” for farmers. The CM turned down the proposal with regard to disbursement of mere Rs6 lakh subsidy on a tractor.

The chief minister ordered to give 70 per cent subsidy on a small tractor and 50 per cent subsidy on a big tractor. On the proposal of Nawaz Sharif, the number of tractors under Punjab Green Tractor Scheme was enhanced by 10,000.

CM Maryam Nawaz ordered to complete the first phase of Punjab Green Tractor Scheme within one year. It was principally decided to increase the number of tractors under the Punjab Green Tractor Scheme every year.

The meeting was apprised that farmers possessing land from six acres to 50 acres would be eligible to apply for the Punjab Green Tractor Scheme.

The CM also approved a high-tech mechanisation programme being prepared at a local level. International companies, in collaboration with the local companies, will manufacture harvesters and other tools in Punjab.

The proposal to grant incentives to the international companies for manufacturing the latest agricultural tools was reviewed in the meeting. Approval to launch oilseed promotion programme in Punjab was granted under which farmers will be persuaded to produce oily edibles in various parts of the province.

“For the first time in the history of Punjab, Rs400 billion Kissan Package is being granted. The farmers, besides being granted agricultural revenue, will also be given other privileges and facilities through the Kissan Card,” she said.

Launching solarisation of tubewells and drip irrigation system was also reviewed in the meeting. The participants were apprised that 47,000 farmers had gone through their registration process in 48 hours for acquiring Kissan Card.