Punjab CM’s election has no legal mandate, says Rana Aftab

LAHORE: Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) leader and candidate for Punjab chief minister’s office Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan has said that the chief minister’s election has no legal mandate, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz nominee, Maryam Nawaz, was elected as the first female chief minister of Punjab province amid a boycott of proceedings by the SIC members.

The PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz bagged 220 votes in assembly to win the election.

“We had sufficient numbers, I wanted to tell the house that our members standing outside fearing their arrest,” Rana Aftab claimed.

He called the Speaker Punjab Assembly’s attitude regretful. “He was trying to become as docile as possible,” SIC candidate said.

“We will play the role of a vibrant opposition in the house,” Rana Aftab said. “These people will not return to assemblies,” he claimed.