28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, February 26, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Punjab CM’s election has no legal mandate, says Rana Aftab

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) leader and candidate for Punjab chief minister’s office Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan has said that the chief minister’s election has no legal mandate, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz nominee, Maryam Nawaz, was elected as the first female chief minister of Punjab province amid a boycott of proceedings by the SIC members.

The PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz bagged 220 votes in assembly to win the election.

“We had sufficient numbers, I wanted to tell the house that our members standing outside fearing their arrest,” Rana Aftab claimed.

He called the Speaker Punjab Assembly’s attitude regretful. “He was trying to become as docile as possible,” SIC candidate said.

“We will play the role of a vibrant opposition in the house,” Rana Aftab said. “These people will not return to assemblies,” he claimed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.