Punjab collects record Rs 497 mln in single day through e-Abiana

LAHORE: Under the latest digital payment platform, e-Abiana, Punjab has collected a record Rs497 million amount in a single day on November 17, 2025.

The whopping sum was collected against 71,271 bills processed on the single day.

The Punjab Irrigation Department has developed the Irrigation Revenue Collection System (e-Abiana) in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the results reflect the system’s efficiency, transparency, and growing adoption among farmers across the province.

The Chairman was chairing a progress review meeting attended by Director Ali Raza Kheiri, Joint Director Usman Waheed, and other senior officials,

He highlighted that the digital system was designed to modernise farmer records and streamline billing through an efficient and transparent mechanism.

“Our goal is to ensure farmers receive accurate bills and can make timely payments without hassle,” he said.

Since its launch in December 2020, the Irrigation Revenue Collection System has generated more than 3.2 million bills with total revenue collection reaching Rs13.47 billion.

Earlier in previous finanical year, Irrigation Revenue Collection System (e-Abiana), had achieved a milestone by collecting a record Rs 1.58 billion in a single day on April 15 under Kharif 2024 Abiana charges.

“This significant recovery reflects the system’s growing success, transparency, and efficiency,” said PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf while chairing a meeting .

On this occasion, the participants were apprised that a total of Rs 4.64 billion has been collected for the Kharif 2024 season so far. Out of this, Rs 2.80 billion has been received via the Irrigation Revenue Collection Application by Lumberdars and Revenue Patwaris since January 2025 alone.

The meeting was further told that the system also saw a major upgrade in 2024 with the introduction of Crop-Based Billing Rates, replacing the previous flat per-acre charges. As a result, 3.6 million bills were generated for the Kharif 2024 season.