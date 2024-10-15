web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Punjab college alleged rape victim’s father records public statement

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The alleged rape case at Punjab College sparked controversy after the purported victim’s father denied any such incident occurred.

In a video statement, the father denied rape claims and said that his daughter’s name is being used for propaganda on social media, which he said is disturbing.

He said that his daughter suffered a spinal injury after falling on the ground, adding that the medical reports have been provided to police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sheherbano Naqvi said that there has to be credible information to file the FIR. She said that false information should not be spread.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz also formed a high-level committee to investigate the alleged ‘rape’ of a female student at a private college.

According to the notification, the six-member committee will be headed by the Punjab chief secretary. The home secretary, advocate general Punjab, secretary higher education and secretary of specialized healthcare will be the members of the committee.

The notification states that the committee has the authority to include additional members as needed.

The committee will collect evidence related to the alleged assault and record statements from students, teachers, and the college administration.

Additionally, it will assess the college administration’s response and examine the role of the police and other aspects surrounding the incident.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.