Punjab college alleged rape victim’s father records public statement

LAHORE: The alleged rape case at Punjab College sparked controversy after the purported victim’s father denied any such incident occurred.

In a video statement, the father denied rape claims and said that his daughter’s name is being used for propaganda on social media, which he said is disturbing.

He said that his daughter suffered a spinal injury after falling on the ground, adding that the medical reports have been provided to police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sheherbano Naqvi said that there has to be credible information to file the FIR. She said that false information should not be spread.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz also formed a high-level committee to investigate the alleged ‘rape’ of a female student at a private college.

According to the notification, the six-member committee will be headed by the Punjab chief secretary. The home secretary, advocate general Punjab, secretary higher education and secretary of specialized healthcare will be the members of the committee.

The notification states that the committee has the authority to include additional members as needed.

The committee will collect evidence related to the alleged assault and record statements from students, teachers, and the college administration.

Additionally, it will assess the college administration’s response and examine the role of the police and other aspects surrounding the incident.