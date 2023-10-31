Punjab completes preparations for repatriation of illegal immigrants

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government has completed preparations for the repatriation of illegal immigrants as the deadline is going to expire tonight, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi said that preparations have been completed to send back the illegally residing immigrants from the province.

He said that instructions have been issued to the chief secretary and inspector general (IG) in view of the October 31 deadline given to the illegally residing foreigners.

CM Naqvi warned of action against those who provided refuge to the illegally residing foreigners and no tolerance would be shown.

He reiterated that the illegally residing foreigners should leave the country by themselves, otherwise, the government completed arrangements for their repatriation starting from November 1.

CM Mohsin Naqvi said that temporary camps and holding areas have been established in different districts for the illegal immigrants.

‘Immediate deportation after arrest’

The caretaker federal government decided to immediately deport illegal immigrants after their arrests and special instructions have been given to the local administrations and police forces of all provinces.

Pakistan pulled up socks for deportation of illegal immigrants and decided direct deportation after their arrests. Following the cabinet’s approval, the interior ministry issued instructions to the police forces, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and local administrations across the country.

The authorities granted special powers to the local administrations, police forces and LEAs for completing the repatriation process across the country.

The concerned police departments will prosecute the illegal immigrant cases during trials. Additionally, the prosecution powers were also granted to the police through chief secretaries.

The law was taken into effect after the formal approval of the federal cabinet and the interior ministry.

The caretaker federal government set a November 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country or else face deportation.