Punjab confirms 93 dengue cases in 24 hours

Amid a hike in dengue cases across the country, Punjab has reported 93 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

As per details, the total number of dengue cases in the ongoing cases has also jacked up to 1724 so far.

The spokesperson of the Punjab Health Department said steps are in place to deal with the dengue cases.

Earlier, dengue severely hit Rawalpindi with the year’s highest 110 positive cases in one day, making a total of 960 patients reported since January 2024. The one-day count reflects directly proportionate with that of the cases reported from Pothohar Town (Peri Urban), with 54 dengue cases.

District Health Authority Rawalpindi released the updated dengue statistics which show a total of 185 patients are under treatment in the allied hospitals. According to the report, 17 patients were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas during the last 24 hours.

The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi has further increased its mobility in its surveillance rendering to maximize public awareness as well as for taking actions against dengue SOP’s violations. CEO Health Authority, Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi himself has bucked up in countering and awareness creating activities.

He visited a couple of bus stands and led a dengue awareness campaign at, Pirwadhai. He distributed mosquito repellents among passengers to raise awareness about preventive measures. He also led a car rally in which different vehicles engraved with dengue awareness posters rallied on residential link roads.