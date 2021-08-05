Punjab corona positivity ratio soars to 5.8 percent : health secretary

LAHORE: Overall positivity ratio of coronavirus cases in Punjab has soared to 5.8 percent, provincial secretary health said on Thursday.

Secretary Health Sara Aslam has stated that COVID-19 positive cases rate in Lahore has reached to 7.5 percent in last 24 hours. Overall 1173 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab today, the secretary said.

Maximum ratio of positive cases in the province reported in Rawalpindi, which is 23.9 percent. In Faisalabad positivity rate of the coronavirus cases remained 4.3 pct and in Sialkot 5.5 percent, health secretary said.

According to health department, three Covid patients died in Faisalabad in the said period. Eighty-seven corona patients have been admitted in Allied and Civil hospitals of the city, while 245 patients have been in isolation at homes, health department said.

“The positivity ratio of the virus cases in Faisalabad has reached to eight percent,” according to the health department.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday stated that over 1.15 million people were vaccinated during the last 24 hours in the country.

The tally of COVID-19 vaccination in Pakistan is increasing with each passing day. According to the figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the vaccine doses administered across Pakistan in last 24 hours stand 11,58,744.

It further shared that the total coronavirus vaccines administered in Pakistan until now have reached beyond 34.24 million.