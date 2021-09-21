New curbs on movement imposed in Punjab from September 23

LAHORE: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the Punjab province, the provincial government has re-imposed curbs on movement from September 23, ARY NEWS reported.

Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikandar shared that similar curbs will be imposed province-wide from September 23 with Sunday being declared as a safe day while markets and shopping centres will be shut by 10:00 PM six days a week.

Indoor dining with 50 percent attendance and outdoor dining will continue until 11:59 pm while 200 people could attend indoor marriage ceremonies and 400 guests in an outdoor wedding event.

All shrines have also been opened in the province and only vaccinated people above the age of 30 years could enter their premises.

A ban will remain in place for any gatherings inside cinema halls, sports festivals, and social media events. Gyms will only be opened for vaccinated people.

Read More: PUNJAB HEALTH DEPARTMENT WARNS ON SURGE IN DELTA, EPSILON STRAIN OF COVID-19

Private and public offices will be allowed to operate with 100 percent attendance during routine working hours. Public transport could operate with 50 percent capacity with travelers having vaccinated against COVID-19 while railways could operate with 70 percent capacity.

Amusement and water parks have been allowed to operate under the fresh curbs with 50 percent attendance, the secretary health said while emphasizing on implementation of COVID SOPs including mandatory use of face masks.