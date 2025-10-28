Punjab to book landlords renting out property to Afghan nationals

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has directed to ensure the registration of First Information Report (FIR) against individuals who rent out property to Afghan nationals or any foreigners residing illegally in the province.

The directive came during the sixth consecutive high-level meeting chaired by the CM regarding law and order. During the meeting, officials were instructed to submit reports on a daily basis on properties, including homes, shops, factories, hotels, and petrol pumps rented out to foreigners, including Afghan nationals.

It was also instructed to announce in mosques the government’s appeal for public cooperation in identifying undocumented Afghan residents.

In the meeting, Patwaris (land record officers), Numberdars (village headmen), and Station house officers (SHOs) were delegated duties for reporting any property given to foreign nationals.

On this occasion, it was also agreed to conduct field surveys across all districts to locate illegal residents. The meeting decided that foreigners working in Pakistan, including Afghan nationals who entered illegally or on visit visas, would face legal action. The meeting also sought the reports regarding “Benami” and doubtful properties.

In the briefing, it was informed that five cases have been registered for renting out property to Afghans residing illegally in Khanewal, 45 holding centers have been set up for Afghan citizens in all districts across the province.

It was also told at the meeting that illegally residing Afghan citizens are being provided with accommodation and transport to travel to Torkham border. The meeting was briefed on the use of facial recognition technology to identify illegal Afghan residents. It was also directed to present accurate data on Afghan nationals currently residing in Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed that while those responsible must be held accountable, and no innocent person should be targeted.

It was also noted that the province has launched a crackdown on illegal weapons and that social media activists promoting extremist groups are under legal scrutiny. Following necessary checks, religious seminaries (madrasas) are now being de-sealed.