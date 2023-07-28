Punjab CTD arrests 10 terrorists associated with banned TTP, ISIS

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police arrested 10 terrorists associated with proscribed organizations during province-wide action on Friday.

As per details, the arrested terrorists were associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS and others. The raids were conducted in various districts of the province including Lahore, Attock, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, DG Khan and others.

Spokesman CTD said landmines, detonators, weapons, maps and copies of important buildings have been retrieved from the possession of the arrested terrorists.

Read more: CTD Punjab arrests nine terror suspects in IBOs

A spokesman said terrorists arrested from Lahore, Multan and DG Khan were planning attacks۔ Two commanders of the banned TTP were arrested from Attock.

Arrested terrorists include Azir, Adil, Ramzan, Abdul Rahman, Usman, Asif, Muawiyah and others۔

According to the spokesman CTD, seven people have also been arrested for sharing hate content on social media۔ These include Amjad Attari, Altaf, Adnan, Aijaz, Hamza and Usman۔