Punjab CTD arrests five militants of banned outfit

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested five suspected terrorists belonging to a banned organization from Gujranwala and other Punjab cities.

According to CTD spokesperson, Afghan identity cards, explosives, detonators, mobile phones and weapons were also seized from their possession.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Hanif, Syed alias Sedoo, Tariq, Khalid and Abdul Sattar, officials said.

A case was registered against the arrested terrorists and an investigation was underway, the officials said further. The authorities further said that 46 suspects were arrested during 200 combing operations this week.

On Thursday, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday arrested an active operative of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Karachi.

According to the CTD officials, the arrested operative Asif Rehman is from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The officials stated that the accused collected funds for the banned organization in different parts of the city and receipts of the donations were also recovered from the alleged operative.