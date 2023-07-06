Punjab CTD arrests seven militants of banned outfits

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven suspected terrorists allegedly belonging to the outlawed Al-Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported.

The terrorists were arrested in operations in different cities, and explosive materials, mobile phones, weapons, and cash seized from their possession.

The CTD carried out intelligence-based operations in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Gujranwala, and arrested seven terrorists, a spokesman said.

The arrested suspects belonged to the outlawed Al-Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, officials said.

Explosives, detonators, mobile phones, arms and cash were also seized from their possession, they added.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Abrarul Haq, Abdul Rehman, Umair, Imran, Ashfaq, Ayub and Muawiya, the authorities said.