Punjab decides to tackle miscreants with iron hands

LAHORE: A meeting on law and order chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi decided to tackle miscreants with iron hands, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed measures for protection of life and property of public in the province.

The law and order session decided to tackle elements creating chaos and disorder in the name of religion with iron hands. “All necessary steps will be taken to halt financing to these elements,” the meeting decided.

The law and order session also decided to choke the facilitators of miscreants and denying any leniency to the elements violating the law.

Caretaker CM ordered crackdown against miscreants and criminal gangs. “The government will not allow any gang or horde to create lawlessness in the province,” he added.