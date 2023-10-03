30.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Punjab decides to tackle miscreants with iron hands

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: A meeting on law and order chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi decided to tackle miscreants with iron hands, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed measures for protection of life and property of public in the province.

The law and order session decided to tackle elements creating chaos and disorder in the name of religion with iron hands. “All necessary steps will be taken to halt financing to these elements,” the meeting decided.

The law and order session also decided to choke the facilitators of miscreants and denying any leniency to the elements violating the law.

Caretaker CM ordered crackdown against miscreants and criminal gangs. “The government will not allow any gang or horde to create lawlessness in the province,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.