Defamation Bill 2024 lands in Punjab Assembly amid opposition’s outcry

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday tabled a bill titled ‘Defamation Bill 2024’ in the provincial assembly, which aimed at curbing the spread of fake news across print, electronic, and social media platforms, ARY News reported.

The Defamation Bill 2024, which was tabled by Punjab’s Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, was strongly opposed by the opposition and journalists, who also staged a walk out from the press gallery and boycotted the proceedings.

The bill addresses the pervasive issue of misinformation on social media platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Under the bill, defamation case can be filed on those spreading ‘fake news’.

The bill also proposes a fine of up to Rs3 million and special tribunals to hear defamation cases, which will be required to deliver verdicts within six months.

It also mentioned that in cases of allegations against individuals holding constitutional posts, the high court will hear the cases.

According to the bill, the government will provide legal assistance to women and transgender individuals in defamation cases through an official legal team.

The government also rejected the journalistic community’s proposal to defer the bill.

Meanwhile, the opposition in the Punjab Assembly has also rejected the bill, submitting over 10 amendments to the bill.

Earlier on May 9, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif approved a draft for amending the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 to regulate social media.

According to the details, the establishment of Digital Rights Protection Agency (DRPA) has been approved under the PECA Act 2024.

The new PECA Bill will be presented in the Parliament after the approval of the Cabinet.

Sources said that the document approved by the Law Reforms Committee of the Cabinet states that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has considered setting up a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) under PECA 2016 to deal with dynamic digital vulnerabilities.