Punjab govt denies restrictions on food distribution among flood victims

Punjab Information and Archives Minister Azma Bukhari Wednesday clarified that the provincial government has not barred any private organization or individual from distributing food among flood-affected people.

In her statement, Bukhari explained that the only requirement is to have the food checked and approved by the Punjab Food Authority and the district administration before distribution.

The Punjab minister said that complaints had been received regarding the distribution of substandard food in some areas, which prompted the government to issue these guidelines in order to safeguard public health.

She asserted that there is a risk of disease outbreaks in flood-hit regions, and preventive measures are essential to protect the well-being of the victims.

Rejecting what she termed as “false propaganda” on the matter, the provincial information minister urged critics not to indulge in political point scoring.

She highlighted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is personally visiting affected areas to assure people that the government stands firmly with them during this crisis.

Bukhari stressed that the people are fully aware that the Chief Minister and her administration remain committed to supporting them under all circumstances.