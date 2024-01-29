Software developed to trace motorcyclists sans helmets

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has developed a software to trace motorcyclists riding in Lahore without helmet, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar said that the department was ensuring the enforcement of traffic laws through artificial intelligence (AI) based modern technology.

“Each motorcyclist riding without helmet will get an e-challan worth Rs2,000 at their home addresses,” he said, adding that the software and CCTV cameras would be used to impose the penalty.

The Punjab police chief said the AI-based software was developed by SSP Rifat Bukhari under the leadership of MD Safe Cities Ahsan Younas.

Last month, over 21,000 motorcyclists were issued challans on roads for not wearing helmets, and 393 drivers under the legal age faced action.

In addition, 2,053 vehicles emitting smoke were impounded and fines were also imposed over violation of lane discipline in the city, a spokesperson for the traffic police said.