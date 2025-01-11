Punjab Dhee Rani program: Here’s how to apply for marriage financial support

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has launched the Punjab Dhee Rani Programme 2025 to provide financial support for marriages of deserving individuals.

This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden of marriage expenses, which many underprivileged families struggle to afford.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

– Age and Marital Status: The bride must be between 18-40 years old and unmarried.

– Residency: The applicant must be domiciled in Punjab.

– Family Background: The program prioritizes destitute, orphan, or disabled individuals, as well as daughters of disabled parents.

– Match Confirmation: The bride must have a confirmed match (Rishta).

Application Process

Interested individuals can apply for the program through three convenient methods:

1. In-Person Registration: Visit the nearest Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal office.

2. Online Application: Fill out the application form on the official website ((link unavailable)).

3. Helpline: Call 1312 for information and guidance on the application process.

Benefits of the Program

Successful applicants will receive:

– Dowry/Gift: A package worth Rs. 206,000, including essential items.

– Venue Arrangements: The government will cover wedding ceremony expenses.

– Cash Gift: A Rs. 100,000 gift, transferred to the bride’s bank account via an ATM card from the Bank of Punjab.

The Punjab Dhee Rani Program is a major initiative to support underprivileged families in Punjab, promoting dignity and financial stability in marriage celebrations.