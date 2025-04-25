Punjab Dhee Rani Program: Mass wedding of 80 couples held in second phase

The second phase of the Punjab Dhee Rani Program has been launched in the Khushab district, with mass wedding ceremony of 80 couples, ARY News reported.

The beneficiary families of the Punjab Dhee Rani Program hail from Sahiwal and Pakpatan.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif gifted each couple a ‘Salami’ (wedding gift) of one lakh rupees. Additionally, every couple is being provided with Rs120,000 via bank transfer for the purchase of furniture.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, stated that the historic Phase 2 of the Dhee Rani Program, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has now commenced across Punjab.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

– Age and Marital Status: The bride must be between 18-40 years old and unmarried.

– Residency: The applicant must be domiciled in Punjab.

– Family Background: The program prioritizes destitute, orphan, or disabled individuals, as well as daughters of disabled parents.

– Match Confirmation: The bride must have a confirmed match (Rishta).

Application Process

Interested individuals can apply for the program through three convenient methods:

1. In-Person Registration: Visit the nearest Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal office.

2. Online Application: Fill out the application form on the official website ((link unavailable)).

3. Helpline: Call 1312 for information and guidance on the application process.

Benefits of the Program

Successful applicants will receive:

– Dowry/Gift: A package worth Rs. 206,000, including essential items.

– Venue Arrangements: The government will cover wedding ceremony expenses.

– Cash Gift: A Rs. 100,000 gift, transferred to the bride’s bank account via an ATM card from the Bank of Punjab.

The Punjab Dhee Rani Program is a major initiative to support underprivileged families in Punjab, promoting dignity and financial stability in marriage celebrations.